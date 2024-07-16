Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta’s birth anniversary celebrated

The Bhasa Sangam Cell of New Alipore College celebrated the 210th birth anniversary of Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya last week.

This is the only college in Bengal where the birth anniversary of the great poet is held.

The programme was held in the conference hall of the college. Bulu Mukhopadhyay, associate professor, talked about the contribution of Bhanu Bhakta Acharya, one of the earliest poets of Nepal. She also emphasized on the importance of Bhanu Bhakta’s translation of the Ramayana in Nepali language as a pioneering work. Prof Puja Rai, assistant professor of the college and joint convenor of Bhasa Sangam Cell talked about the importance of Aadikavi Bhanu Bhakta Acharya in the growth and development of Nepali language and literature. The programme was attended by the teachers and students of the college.

