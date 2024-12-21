Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Aadhaar card selling: Two arrested in Purbasthali

Police sealed a Cyber Cafe on charges of selling Aadhaar cards for cash in Purbasthali in Kalna today.

SNS | Kolkata | December 21, 2024 8:38 am

Aadhaar card selling: Two arrested in Purbasthali

Representational Photo

Police sealed a Cyber Cafe on charges of selling Aadhaar cards for cash in Purbasthali in Kalna today. Police received a tip off that the cafe was charging Rs 380 for online preparation of Aadhaar card and Aadhaar rectification using the Unique Identification Authority of India’s portal.

Police raided the Cafe and asked the operators to produce valid license documents allowing them to run the business, but the youths failed. Police said that everyday at least two dozens such cards were issued from the Cafe near the Purbasthali Railway Station. Police also seized two laptops, mobile phones and arrested two individuals, Sahadev Biswas and Rajesh Sheikh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Congress march in J&K stopped by police on way to Raj Bhawan

Led by the UT's Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, the protestors raising slogans against the BJP government set off on a march from the PCC headquarters on the Residency Road. However, the police swiftly blocked the way to the march and was able to disperse the protesters.