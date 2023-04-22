A day before Eid, festive frenzy grips city

In view of the Eid tomorrow, Kolkata Police have made elaborate security arrangements throughout the city to maintain peace and tranquility. Extra cautions have been issued to susceptible pockets, claimed sources. About 3,000 police personnel have been deployed around the city to maintain security. Senior officers, in the ranks of deputy commissioners (DCs) and ACs (additional commissioners) would be on duty tomorrow, claimed a source at Lalbazar.

As namaz would be observed on different routes, sources at the Kolkata Police’s traffic department claimed necessary traffic diversion plans would also be put in place to avoid snarls and unhindered traffic flow. Special attention on maintaining tight security at Red Road had been planned where the chief minister Mamata Banerjee would join the clerics and address on the occasion of the festival.

Officers from the cyber cell of the City police would keep an extra vigil on social media to avert any kind of commotion or tension that may ignite from provocative messages. Sources at Lalbazar, although discounted any stepped-up security tomorrow, in view of the religious frenzy which happened during Ram Navami celebrations.

Around 678 places had been earmarked as the venues where namaz would be offered. A tight security ring would be thrown with 58 mobile patrolling teams, a number of QRT (quick response team) along with HRFS team. Meanwhile, city shopping hotspots were brimming with people due to last-minute shopping. Shopping destinations like New Market, Burrabazar, Gariahat were flooded with shoppers who stood in serpentine queues in front of shops and stalls. Shop and stall owners in various city markets heaved a sigh of relief today as the change in weather made it easy for them.

As the citizens stepped out to make the last minute arrangements for the festival tomorrow, heavy vehicular traffic was observed in various parts of the city today. Traffic moved at snail’s pace in parts of Kidderpore, Zakaria Street, Burrabazar during peak evening hours.