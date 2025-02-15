980 full-grown trees to be trans-located in Deucha Pachami

The process to trans locate around 980 trees to facilitate work at Deucha Pachami, the second largest coal block in the world, started on Friday.

The coalfield is situated at Mohammad Bazar block in Birbhum district.

This is for the first time in West Bengal where such a large number of trees will be trans-located.

The local tribal people had objected to the felling of trees to start work at Deucha Pachami.

Local people conducted puja on Friday and prayed for the successful translocation of trees which they consider to be their god.

Of the 980 trees that will be trans-located, 744 of them are Mohua trees, 132 Arjun trees, 103 Morga trees and one Sirish tree. The Birbhum district administration had requested translocation of trees to the Power Development Corporation Limited. The PDCL had given clearance and an e-tender was floated. The lowest tender was assigned the job.

Professor S K Mitra and Ramachandra Appari, Hyderabad-based expert, who has so far trans-located more than 2 lakh trees in the country have been assigned to oversee the work.

Heavy duty cranes have been deployed to uproot the trees which are being carried to the new site, 2 km away.

The work at Deucha Pachami will start on 326 acres initially. Within the area, there is a vested land measuring 115 acres. Of this land, 45 acres will be under the coal block and the trees will be trans located on the remaining 70 acres of the land.

Babulal Mahato, additional district magistrate and himself a PhD holder on agricultural science said every possible step has been taken to ensure that the trees do not die during translocation. They will be planted again and precautionary measures have been taken. Root balls have been made and they will be put under the soil to hold the root of the trees.