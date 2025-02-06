9000 people visit Sebaashray camps on Wednesday

Sebaashray camps in Metiabruz recorded the presence of over 9,000 people today.

Thirty health camps have been opened in Metiabruz. So far 5, 47,970 people have visited the Sabaashray camps since its inception on 2 January.

The initiative has been taken by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamul Congress MP from Diamond Harbour and party’s national general secretary.

Mr Banerjee on his X-handle wrote “Healthcare is often seen as something people must seek out but Sebaashray is rewriting that narrative. Here healthcare doesn’t wait to be asked for – it reaches the people first.

“From Diamond harbour to Falta, from Bishnupur to Metiabruz, this initiative is proving that governance is about action that touches lives, restores dignity and eliminates barriers.”

Mr Banerjee visited the model camp at Metiabruz yesterday and oversaw the arrangements.

The Sebaashray camps, the first of its kind in the country, would be held in all the seven Assembly segments that fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat.