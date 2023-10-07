8 members of a family from Birbhum missing in Sikkim

Eight members of a family at Bhagabati Bazar in Illambazar area of Birbhum district, who were visiting Sikkim, are missing.

Their relatives have lodged a missing diary at Illambazar police station.

At least 50 tourists from Birbhum district had gone to Sikkim, according to a district travel agency office in Birbhum.

On 1 October, the eightmember family, including a woman and a child, started from Bolpur to Lachung in Sikkim. Since 3 October, the relatives are unable to get information about them and have lost all contact.

Mohammed Mahfouz Rahman said that he has already informed the district police and civil administration and urged them to trace his family members.

“My son, daughter-in-law, grandson along with five other members went to Sikkim for holidays on 1 October. We were in touch till 3 October, but since 9pm we lost contact. Cellphones are switched off. We are really worried about their safety and have been having sleepless nights since then,” he added.

They were staying at a hotel named Dragon. From Lachung, they went to Lachene.

The missing persons are – Sohan Rajvi (9), Reha Tanvi (10), Rayna Jahan (4), Raysa Jahan (13), Esta Uddin Sheikh (42), Najia Khatoon (37), Muzaffar Ahmed (40), Rebika Mondal (34).

District Magistrate of Birbhum, Bidhan Roy has urged the families of relatives stuck in Sikkim to immediately contact the police and civil administration.

“We will contact our counterparts there and our government will take all necessary arrangements to bring them back safely,” he added.

Presently, around 3,000 tourists from different parts of West Bengal are in Sikkim.