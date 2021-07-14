The Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, today said the BJP will launch a nationwide campaign against appointing Mukul Roy as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. Eight Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs today resigned from eight different standing committees of the Assembly and later met with the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, lodging protests against appointing Roy as the chairman of PAC.

The MLAs alleged that the state government has snatched away their rights which could deprive them from accessing vital information from PAC documents. “All because the government is afraid that vital PAC data could be leaked and the Mamata Banerjee led state government would be exposed.

We are going to meet the President of India soon and inform him of the matter,” said Suvendu Adhikari. He also said “The act of PAC is to highlight the government’s malpractices.”

He alleged that the move by Trinamool Congress to appoint Roy as the chairman is an effort to cover-up its malpractices. “I have spoken to the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla on this matter. We shall meet the President of India and hand him all the detailed documents to him,” he said, alleging that the Trinamool Congress government is trying to suffocate the voice of Opposition by all means since it has already killed democracy in the state.

“We shall circulate these documents across India to expose the Trinamool Congress and the government,” he said and ridiculed the TMC for its demand to conduct a by-election in some Assembly constituencies, hastily.

“This government has no desire to conduct civic and panchayat polls. Even the college elections were not conducted. But Trinamool Congress is desperately appealing to the Election Commission of India to conduct a by-election so Mamata could save her face by winning in the election,” said Suvendu.