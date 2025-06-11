74-year-old man dies of Covid-related symptoms

There is one more death in the state related to Covid-19 on Tuesday, shooting the death toll to three this year since January in West Bengal.

The health department is yet to release official figures of the Covid-19 affected patients and deaths caused by the deadly viral disease so far in the state.

Advertisement

Today, a 74-year-old resident of Andul in Howrah died of Covid at Woodlands Hospital in the Alipore area.

Advertisement

He was rushed to the private hospital on Monday evening with severe pneumonia in both lungs. He had other comorbidities like hypertension and Parkinson’s disease, according to the hospital sources.

He tested Covid positive today and later died at the hospital.

Two other male Covid patients – an octogenarian from Ballygunge area in the city and a sexagenarian from Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas – are also undergoing treatment at the hospital.