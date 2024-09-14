7 students fall ill

When the students of Kumarhat High School were having their recess, they were taken unaware by repeated thunderbolts on Friday.

The panicked students fell ill, complaining of severe headache and nausea. Seven affected students were rushed to the Khanakul Gramin Hospital.

The teacher in-charge said the affected students are stable and are under observation. The parents of the affected children are happy with the medical attention given to their children by the doctors. The khanakul OC, MLA and other administrative officials were also present at the hospital.

