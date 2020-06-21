A 60-year-old Bangladesh national died in the Saktinagar district hospital in Krishnagar today, possibly of Covid19.

He had shifted to the Bipradas Pal Chowdhury Institute of Technology quarantine centre a few days ago from his relative’s house at Bhimpur under Bhimpur police station limits.

A district health official said the man recently came to India with a valid passport and visa along with his wife.

They had gone to Varanasi to visit the holy sites there and they recently returned to their relative’s house at Bhimpur. Two days ago, they were taken to the BPC institute of technology quarantine centre as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The aged man had been suffering from various ailments and when he started suffering uneasy in the quarantine centre, he was immediately taken to the Saktinagar district hospital where he died this morning,” said a health official adding, “We have collected swab samples from them for test. If the report is found negative, we will call his relatives living in Bangladesh to collect the body, but if the report comes positive, we will dispose the body in line with the proper guidelines.”

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented incident, Saktinagar district hospital superintendent got involved in a scuffle with a photographer, snatched away his camera and deleted photographs. He even threatened him and other photographers that he would call the police if they didn’t leave the place immediately.

The photographers had gone to the hospital as the nurses were conducting agitation against the hospital superintendent. Later, the district magistrate Vibhu Goel intervened and asked the chief medical officer of health Dr Paritosh Bandopadhyay to convene a meeting with the journalists.

Dr Bandopadhyay admitted that the incident was unwanted and unfortunate. He also apologized before the journalists for the unwanted act. He assured them that they would be able to do their jobs at every hospital across the district freely under their limitations and no one would interfere with them. In the last 24 hours, the district has recorded 13 more positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 241.

Two days ago, the district had recorded one of the single-day spikes with 16 Covid-19 positive cases. It had surpassed the daily count, which was recorded on 4 June of 15 cases. On 11 June, the district recorded the highest single-day spike with 20 Covid positive cases. Today, the district has recorded 82 suspected cases, taking the total number of suspected cases to 4471 of them 44374 has already been released.