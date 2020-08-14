The pandemic is wrecking havoc in the rank and file of the police force. A total of 60 police persons working at various police stations under Krishnagar police district in Nadia have tested Covid- 19 positive.

In less than a week, as many as 27 police persons including some civic volunteers tested Covid-19 positive at Chapra police station only in Nadia.

In Dhubulia police station, 14 police personnel including a few civic volunteers, tested positive.

In Chapra police station, samples from around 150 policemen and others were taken of which 27 persons tested positive for Covid-19 while reports of 50 percent samples have not reached yet.

The district health department is also looking for the people who came in contact with these policemen.

Meanwhile, informed about the situation, IG (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra and DIG (Murshidabad Range) Sunil Kumar Chowdhary had recently convened a meeting with the senior police officials in Krishnagar where they instructed them to follow some advisories to prevent any possible infections. Bidisha Kalita, additional SP (HQ) said, “A team of officials has been formed who will monitor whether police persons follow the advisories or not. Today, we convened an online zoom-meeting with all police stations from the headquarters where we instructed them about dos and don’ts”.

The district administration has set up as many as 301 containment zones, followed by West Midnapore and East Burdwan where the numbers of containment zones are 188 and 171 respectively. Latest report from district health department reveals community transmission in a limited areas in the district.