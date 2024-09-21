4 in police net for cyber fraud

Cyber crime cell of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) raided two illegal call centres in Barachak under Asansol South police station and arrested four persons in connection with cyber fraud yesterday.

Dr Arvind Kumar Anand , DC of Cyber Wing of ADPC has informed that acting on a specific tip-off police have raided the two call centres. Twelve computers, laptops, internet devices were seized from one call centre.

Around 13 CPU and 13 computers were seized along with three laptops from the other call centre.

Advertisement

During the sudden raid, police found that the men and women present in the call centre were calling customers in Dubai through a Chinese app.

They will be produced in Asansol Court and will be taken on remand