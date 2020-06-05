West Bengal recorded 368 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,876. Currently, there are 3,753 active cases.

Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly together accounted for over 200 cases. Over 300 coronavirus cases have being detected in a single day for the fourth day running.

Ten people have died due to the coronavirus since yesterday and 188 patients were discharged from hospitals. Of the fresh fatalities, five were in Kolkata, three in Howrah and two were from North 24 Parganas district.

The coronavirus death toll is 283 and a total of 2,768 people have been cured. The state government has prohibited movement of people between 9 pm. to 5 a.m. instead of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. except for essential services from today onwards. A notification in this regard was issued.

“This high incidence of Covid-19 infection is because of the large number of migrant labourers returning from other states. Also because we are testing more, leading to this result… This is a good sign as we are detecting those infected,” a senior official of the state health department was quoted as saying.

At least 9,606 samples have been tested since Wednesday evening, taking the total number of such examinations conducted in the state to 2,41,831, according to a health department bulletin.