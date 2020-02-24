Around 300 girls and women hailing mostly from Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Midnapore districts are set to participate in the third edition of Tejashwini, the women’s self-defense workshop organised by Kolkata Police. The five day-long training programme will take place from 4 to 8 March at the Police Athletic Club ground located opposite East Bengal Club near Eden Gardens.

The workshop aims at building selfdefense skills of women through training in martial arts so that they can fight back if they are attacked. “Like two previous editions, we have received overwhelming response from women and girls, especially those from rural areas. Earlier it used to be organised by Calcutta Police Sergeants’ Institute but now it is being undertaken by Kolkata Police.

This workshop is primarily aimed at empowering women belonging to the age group of 12 to 40 years, by imparting basic techniques of self-defense that are crucial for their personal safety. The participants will be taught a few important techniques of martial arts which can be used to safeguard themselves in any unpleasant situation in public places and on public transport which they may be subjected to in their daily lives,” said a police officer of Kolkata Police Sergeants’ Institute.

The training will be imparted completely free of all costs, and efforts are now on to organise this programme in all nine divisions of the city police. Both online and offline enrolment for the programme is still going on. Interested candidates can register online through www.kolkatapolice. gov.in or they can register themselves via WhatsApp Number +919748438165 by mentioning essential details like name of the participant, address, age, phone number and photograph along with name of the organisation.

The participants will undergo intensive training for two hours in the morning from 8 to 10 a.m. The applicants will have to go through primary fitness check-up before they are finally enrolled in the training.