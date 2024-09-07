3 policemen accused of highway robbery arrested in Durgapur

Policemen in disguise of cyber experts looted Rs 1.01 crore in cash from a railway vendor on the NH-19 in Durgapur allegedly at gunpoint last evening.

Soon after a complaint from a Delhi-based agency was received, the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate kicked off an intensive investigation and booked three policemen and three of a broker agency, today. The deputy commissioner of police, Abhishek Gupta, said, “We’ve spruced up operations to help recovery of the looted sum and some identified persons accused of the looting have already been booked.” He added, “Of them, three were policemen and had impersonated themselves as members of the cyber crime branch of the police. Cases under specific sections have been initiated against them.”

The policemen, attached with the Durgapur PS, according to the sources, had received intimation through the broker agency that the Delhi-based agency was carrying more than Rs 1 crore in cash in a car that was heading for Kolkata. The cops, accompanied by the broker agency members, intercepted the car near DVC Mor and looted the sum. Of the three policemen, assistant sub-inspector Asim Chakraborty, bomb squad official Chanchal Chowdhury and suspended policeman Mrityunjoy Naskar have been taken into custody for the highway robbery by the police commissionerate today.

Advertisement