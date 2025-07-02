3 from same family found dead in Howrah flat

Bodies of three members of a family were recovered from a flat in the Jagacha area of Howrah city on Tuesday triggering chatter in the locality.

Preliminary investigations conducted by police revealed that it might be a case of suicide.

According to local residents, two bodies of elderly couple, Balaram Khan (66) and his wife Shelly Khan were found lying on a bed inside a room while their son Sambrit Khan (32) was found dead in another room of the flat in the Shivalaya apartment at Jagacha.

They suspected that the parents and their son died after consuming poison.

Swati Mitra, Shelly’s sister, went to the Khans’ flat this morning and called them up from outside but no one responded. The main door of the flat was locked from inside.

After getting no response from them, Mrs Mitra informed Jagacha police station.

Police rushed to the spot and entered the flat after breaking its main door. They found the bodies of the parents lying in a room and their son’s in another adjacent room. All the deceased were seen frothing from their mouths.

The bodies have been sent to the police morgue for post-mortem, police said.

Police said that Sambrit’s father was an LIC agent while mother was an employee in the postal service. He used to run an online trading business.

An investigating official probing the incident said that they are collecting information from relatives of the deceased and other local residents in the apartment.