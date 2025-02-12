3 from Purulia killed in road mishap

Three people from Purulia were killed when a speeding vehicle ran over them at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early this morning.

A group of 13 people of Gopaldih village in Purulia left for Prayagraj for a holy bath during Mahakumbh in a tourist bus on 9 February. When this incident occurred, the bus was still on the way and resting near a petrol pump on their route to Prayagraj.

Though the other pilgrims were resting inside the bus, these three people, two of them were relatives, who were going to the washroom when the vehicle crushed them.

All of them were killed on the spot. Kunti Mahato (68), Alpana Mahato (47), Jagnuri Mahato (49) were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

All these pilgrims hail from Chakoltore More area of Purulia district.

Abhijit Banerjee, SP, Purulia said three people from the district were killed in an accident.

The district administration is constantly in touch with the kin and is trying to bring back the bodies.