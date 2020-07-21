West Bengal registered another new record of single-day spike of 2,282 fresh Covid cases while 35 people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

There are 17,204 active cases with the total case count being 44,769 and the death toll rising to 1,147.

A highest number of 1,535 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals in a single day with a total of 26,418 patients recovering in the state till now while the discharge rate stood at 59.01 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 645 people in Kolkata were detected Covid positive and 16 died due to the infection.

North 24-Parganas recorded 574 fresh cases and eight deaths and Howrah recorded 213 cases and seven deaths.

A spike of 181 cases was recorded in Hooghly, which is the highest single-day cases that have been recorded in the district till now.