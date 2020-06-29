Around 200 persons, including around 100 members of the Trinamul Congress from different wards of the Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur district, today switched sides to the BJP.

The President of the North Dianjpur BJP committee, Biswajit Lahiri, handed them party flags amid a programme organized in the BJP district office here. “Around 200 people, including around 100 TMC members from the municipality wards, today joined our party. Several hundreds of other members of the TMC and other political parties will also soon join the BJP,” Mr Lahiri said.

The Vice President of the North Dinajpur Trinamul Congress committee as well as the chairman of the Raiganj Municipality, Sandip Biswas, on the other hand, claimed that those who joined the BJP today were not TMC part members. “It was just a political propaganda of the BJP,” he said.

Chand Mohan Deb Sharma, the former gram panchayat member of the TMC, however, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced several development work in the country and that it was this work of the BJP that encouraged him to join hands with the saffron brigade.

“On the other hand, some TMC leaders in the district are using the party for their own vested interests. So, I decided to join the BJP instead, and I did it here today,” Mr Sharma said.