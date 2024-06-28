2 teachers critically hurt in LPG burst in school

Two women teachers, including the headmistress of Saradamoni Primary School in Liluah, Howrah were admitted to the Medical College Hospital (MCH) with severe burn injuries after a LPG cylinder burst inside the kitchen of the school on Thursday.

The condition of the two injured were stated to be critical.

According to police, the incident occurred this morning when students were offering prayers inside the school premises. Teachers, students and locals heard the sound of a huge burst inside the premises.

Some teachers rushed to the kitchen soon after hearing the sound and found a fire breaking out there.

They also spotted two of their colleagues Tapasi Goswami (headmistress) and Emily Saha writhing in pain, caused by burn injuries inside the kitchen.

The teachers along with some students raised an alarm and locals rushed to the spot. They informed police and fire brigade services.

Two firefighting engines were pressed into service to bring the fire under control.

The firemen along with police rescued the two teachers and took them to the MCH in a critical condition. Mrs Goswami sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries, police said.

Some teachers said that the incident happened when Mrs Goswami and Mrs Saha were making tea there.