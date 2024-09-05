2 nabbed after singer cries molestation at city luxury hotel

Two persons were arrested from a star hotel off EM Bypass on charges of molestation last night. Police said that a complaint of molestation has been filed at a luxury hotel in Kolkata.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the hotel located along the Bypass. The complainant is a singer, who initially sought help from the hotel authorities and later from the police. Both accused individuals have been arrested by the police. The complainant was a finalist in a popular television singing competition. On Tuesday, she attended a birthday celebration at the hotel with friends. It was during this event that the alleged incident occurred. According to the complainant, she was with her sister and friends at the party when two men, both around 50-year-old, began to touch them inappropriately and attempted to get close to them. The two men not only touched them inappropriately but also forcibly tried to dance with one of their friends’ wife. They also harassed the female singer, who was performing at the event. Despite repeated objections, the men did not stop, prompting the victims to inform the hotel’s security personnel and eventually the police at Pragati Maidan police station.

The complainant further stated that after the incident, they requested CCTV footage from the hotel authorities, but their request was denied. Before the police arrived, the hotel security staff allowed the two accused individuals to settle their bill and leave the premises. The police later arrived at the scene, began their investigation, and arrested both accused.

Advertisement

According to police sources, one of the accused is named Arun Kumar, aged 60, an NRI (non-resident Indian) residing in Italy, with a home in Delhi’s Pitampura area. The second accused is Rinku Gupta, aged 43, a resident of Bowbazar in Kolkata. The police have initiated an investigation against both individuals.