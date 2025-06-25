Online hotel booking scam on the rise in Odisha

Expressing concern over a spurt in online hotel booking scams in Odisha, the Crime Branch wing of the state police has issued a public advisory requesting travellers to always ask for a proper booking confirmation via SMS or email with a valid booking ID or invoice.

It asked them to be cautious of unrealistically low-priced deals and go through recent reviews and ratings on trusted platforms like Google or TripAdvisor before booking.

Advertisement

The advisory also recommended cross-checking the hotel’s contact number and address using Google Maps and confirming the booking by calling the hotel directly.

Advertisement

Hotel booking scams are on the rise in Odisha, especially in popular tourist destinations such as Puri, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. Fraudsters create fake websites and social media pages that look genuine, offering cheap rates, urgent deals, and guaranteed bookings, said Crime Branch officials.

The scammers demand full payment via UPI, wallets, or bank transfer and use fake customer care numbers and receipts. Many fake sites appear at the top of Google search results, making them hard to identify. Victims often realise the scam only after reaching the destination. Several complaints have been received through the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930, along with alerts from government bodies, hotel owners, and the general public regarding fake websites offering fraudulent hotel deals, they said.

While travellers try to book rooms, these fake websites lead them to bank accounts of scammers for depositing money.

When tourists arrive at the hotel with fake booking vouchers, they realise that they have been taken for a ride. In most cases, it has been found that the tourists leave without lodging a police complaint, making it difficult for the police to take appropriate action.

The Social Media Team of the Odisha Crime Branch is actively and continuously monitoring online platforms to detect and take down such fake sites. Ensuring a safe and scam-free experience for all during this sacred festival remains a top priority for the Crime Branch, officials said.

The Crime Branch has already received 317 complaints regarding fake hotel booking websites, and necessary action has been taken against them. “Our team is actively monitoring for such fraudulent hotel booking websites during regular hours and is taking quick action to remove them as soon as they come to our notice.”

The officials further said, “To keep citizens informed and protected, our team has actively shared awareness posts about fake hotel booking scams across our official cyber safety social media platforms. Citizens are advised to follow @cybercopodisha on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for regular updates, safety tips, and alerts.”