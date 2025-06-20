2 dead, 26 hurt after bus-lorry collision

Two people were killed and at least 26 others injured after a passenger bus was hit by a lorry in wet conditions at Library More in Bagnan, Howrah district, on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 a.m. on national highway 16 when the bus, travelling from Bagnan towards Shyambazar in Kolkata, was attempting to merge onto the highway. A lorry, reportedly heading towards Kolaghat, lost control and rammed into the side of the bus. Several passengers were flung onto the road due to the impact. The injured were rushed to Bagnan Rural Hospital and Uluberia Medical College & Hospital. Minister Pulak Roy visited the hospitals to assess the situation. Authorities said the condition of several injured passengers remains critical. In a separate incident on the Second Hooghly Bridge in Kolkata, a truck skidded and crashed into a divider amid rainy conditions. Both the driver and his assistant suffered serious injuries and were admitted to the trauma care unit of SSKM Hospital. Police have launched an investigation into both accidents. Preliminary reports suggest that slick roads due to early morning rain may have contributed to the loss of control in both cases.

