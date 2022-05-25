2 BJP women MLAs raid ghats, check illegal mining

Two sitting BJP MLAs from both sides of Damodar have raided and stopped alleged illegally overloaded sand tractors at Kalajharia area, under Hirapur PS today.

The two women MLAs are Agnimitra Paul of Asansol South in Burdwan West district and Chandana Bauri of Saltora assembly in Bankura.

Today morning, the two women BJP MLAs reached the Kalajharia river bed side and caught the sand-loaded tractors and checked their papers.

“I have seen that the tractors have papers to carry about 150cft of sand but all are carrying over 200cft which is illegal and these sand mafias are hand-in-glove with the local police and the ruling party,” alleged Agnimitra Paul.

She even called the Hirapur Police and threatened to take stern actions if these kinds of alleged illegal activities are not stopped.

Chandana Bauri, the Saltora MLA claimed that the private contractor engaged by the state government is violating all the norms and putting the Damodar River into further danger by pulling sand through Hitech machineries.

The local tractor owner, Dilip Mukherjee of Hirapur village was not available for his comments neither the private company engaged by the state government – Rashmi Cements.

Today’s incident has created a ruckus at the sand ghat in Kalajharia area where the BJP MLAs have demanded a permanent bridge to connect the two districts.