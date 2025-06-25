167 people get free specs under Sebashray initiative

Altogether 167 people were given free spectacles under the Sebashray initiative of Trinamul Congress MP and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Of the people who got spectacles today, 97 are residents of Maheshtala Assembly constituency while the other 70 people are from Budge Budge Assembly seat.

The Sebashray initiative began on 2 January, 2025 and free health camps were held in seven Assembly segments that fall under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. The duration of the camps in each Assembly segment was for seven days.

Mr Banerjee will address a gathering at Satgachia tomorrow where he will release a booklet titled Nishshabdo Biplab which contains a list of work carried out in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

Trinamul Congress today came down heavily on Amit Malviya, head of BJP IT cell for circulating fake news about the recently concluded by-election in which the BJP faced landslide defeat

Sayoni Ghosh, Trinamul Congress MP said whenever the BJP loses any election it writes garbage of lies on social media to boost up its supporters. Mr Malviya did not explain why the poll percentage has dropped from 31 per cent in 2024 Lok Sabha poll to 28 per cent now.

Also, the statement that there is Hindu vote consolidation is utterly false. Had the consolidation been taken place, Trinamul Congress nominee Alifa Ahmed would not have increased her vote margin. Mr Malviya should think why the people of Bengal have rejected the toxic politics of the BJP, said TMC leaders.