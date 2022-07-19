14 days judicial custody for eight ECL employees

The Special CBI judge in Asansol has sent all the eight arrested persons in the coal scam related case to 14 days judicial custody today.

All these former and present employees of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), including four general managers have been earlier sent to five days CBI custody.

Today all of them have been produced before the court and, rejecting their bail application, the Special CBI judge sent them to judicial custody.

Advocate Uday Chand Mukherjee, who is fighting on behalf of former general manager Subhas Mukherjee said that today he has submitted documentary proof of the liquid cash seized from his client’s house to court as loan taken from relatives for marriage of the daughter of late brother.

He has also questioned that all main accused are absconding or granted relief from the court, but his clients, who are ex-senior government officials have been unnecessarily harassed and sent behind the bars based on some claims.

CBI has lodged the illegal coal mining and theft case in ECL jurisdiction area in November 2020 and has arrested the eight central government employees this month.

It is approaching the court to issue arrest warrants against four persons, including Binoy Mishra, absconding TMC youth leader. Despite repeated calls, these four persons are not appearing before the court and CBI, it has alleged.

The ED has also called law and judiciary minister Moloy Ghatak and MLA Srikanta Mahato for questioning in the coal scam related case in New Delhi.