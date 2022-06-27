Bankim Chandra, Raja Ram Mohan Roy remembered

The great sons of Bengal Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Raja Ram Mohan Roy were remembered on their birth anniversary, appropriately through various programmes in the district.

Hooghly Jirat Colony Uchho Vidyalaya commemorated the occasion in an unique manner. Saplings were named after the novels penned by Bankim Chandra, Anandamath, Kapalkundala, Radha Rani, Sitaram and more. Each sapling was adopted by the teaching staff and school administrative persons. They tied a rakhi to each sapling, expressing the bond of love, care and concern.

The school president, Partha Chatterjee, said, “We need to send out the message of afforestation, care for the environment among the students. The present generation must be made aware of the great sons of Bengal, who sacrificed everything for the freedom of our motherland.

Bankim Chandra entered into the world of literature and started the journey ahead while pursuing his studies at Hooghly collage (Mohsin College). The poems written by Bankim Chandra then enriched the Sangbad Prabhakar Patrika by Iswar Gupta. Bankim Chandra, during his stay at Chinsurah Jora Ghat penned the iconic Vande Mataram. His residence is now known as Bandemataram Bhavan.

The great social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy was also remembered on his 250th birth anniversary.

Shrirampur Heritage Restoration Initiative, remembering Raja Ram Mohan Roy on his 250th birth anniversary, organised a seminar at Danish Government House, Seerampur, Hooghly.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy is remembered as a great reformer, who raised his voice against ill- practices plaguing the society then. At his initiative, the traditional cruel sati practice was also prohibited. He also took special steps towards the propagation of education for all.