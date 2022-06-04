Boys outperform girls in Madhyamik exams

The pass percentage of students passing the Madhyamik examination this year is 87 per cent with boys outperforming girls even as 11 per cent more girls appeared in the examination than boys.

Announcing the results here, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said that a total of 9,49,927 students passed this year, taking the overall pass percentage to 86.6 per cent.

Arnab Gorai from Ramharipur Ramkrishna Mission High School in Bankura district and Rounak Mandal from Burdwan CMS School High School in East Burdwan district jointly topped the examination by scoring 99 per cent (693 out of 700) marks.

The Madhyamik top 10 merit list includes a total of 114 students. Srutarshi Tripathi of Patha Bhavan School (ranked fourth) is the only student from Kolkata to feature in the top 10 merit list. Among the districts, East Midnapore has recorded the highest pass percentage (97.63 per cent) followed by Kalimpong (94.71 per cent) while Kolkata has ranked fourth (94.36 per cent).

The top 3 positions have been jointly held by two students each.

In 2020, the success rate in the Madhyamik examination was 86.34. The Madhyamik examination could not be held in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic and all the students who had appeared in the examination were declared successful.

This year, boys recorded a higher success rate of 88.59 while girls scored 85.0 per cent. Number of girls appearing for the exams this year increased by 11 per cent.

“This year, a significant rise in girls – 6,09,868 has been observed compared to boys – 4,88,907. The fact indicates that there is a growing urge not only to send girls to school among the entire cross-section of the society but also to continue their studies at least up to the secondary level. However, in success percentage girls are still a little behind but I hope they will soon catch up with the boys in the changing society which is increasingly offering equal opportunities to both boys and girls,” said president, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kalyanmoy Ganguly at a press conference.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of the Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too have made us proud. Kudos to the guardians, teachers, and schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future.”

Candidates have been directed to collect their marksheets from the selected camp offices on 3 June from 10 am onwards.

“The results were out in 79 days after the exams were held. It was possible because of the hard work of everyone involved in the examination process and support from the state government,” said Mr Ganguly.

This year, the Madhyamik examination was held from 7 to 16 March and around 11 lakh students appeared for it.

Next year (2023), the Madhyamik examination will be conducted from 23 February to 4 March.

Rank 1: Arnab Gorai (Ramharipur Ramkrishna Mission High School in Bankura) with 693 marks

Rank 1: Rounak Mandal (Burdwan CMS School High School in East Burdwan)

Rank 2: Kaushiki Sarkar (Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda) with 692 marks

Rank 2: Rounak Mandal (Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in West Midnapore)

Rank 3 Ananya Dasgupta (Asansol Umarani Gorai Mahila Kalyan Girls High School in Asansol) with 691 marks

Rank 3: Debshikha Pradhan (Chorepalia Sree Sree Basanti Vidyapith in East Midnapore)

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will release the HS (Class 12th) result 2022 on 10 June.