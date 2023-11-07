15 hurt after 2 buses collide at Thakurpukur

Around 15 bus passengers were injured in an accident this morning when a bus on Route 235 lost control near Thakurpukur. It was trailing behind a luxury bus. The loss of control caused a collision with the luxury bus.

The accident took place near Thakurpukur during rush hour. At least 15 people were injured, with several in critical condition. Both the buses’ front portions were heavily damaged. They were rushed to the hospital with the help of local residents and the police. Eyewitnesses reported that a bus from Route 235 was heading towards Pailan from Taratala.

Suddenly, a luxury bus came from behind and collided with it, causing the bus to lose control and overturn. A fruit vendor and another person buying fruits were seriously injured in the collision. In that area, construction work for a pandal of a local Kali Puja was ongoing and several people were present there, also injured.

Among the 10-12 passengers on the Route 235 bus, some were also injured.