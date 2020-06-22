North 24-Parganas and Howrah detected 88 and 45 cases respectively.

Fifteen people died due to Covid-19 and 414 people were detected positive in the state in a single day wherein 126 are from Kolkata.

The state has recorded 13,945 coronavirus cases till now and cases have been recorded from all districts.

Majority of the cases are from Kolkata and the two neighbouring districts of Howrah and North 24-Parganas. Kolkata has recorded a total of 4,653 cases till now and in the last 24 hours, North 24- Parganas and Howrah detected 88 and 45 cases respectively.

Among the 15 coronavirus deaths, six deaths are from Kolkata, four from North 24- Parganas, three from Howrah and one each from Hooghly and West Burdwan respectively.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state has risen to 555. The recovery rate has increased further to 59.49 per cent with 432 patients being discharged from hospitals since yesterday.

Till now, 8,297 coronavirus patients have been cured in the state. Currently, there are 5,093 active coronavirus cases. Safe houses set up by the state government for care and treatment of asymptomatic/mild symptomatic Covid patients for whom home isolation is not possible or advisable currently accommodate 166 people.

A total of 1,37.838 are in home quarantine and 60,303 migrant workers are in quarantine centres