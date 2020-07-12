The state recorded another highest single day cases of 1,344 and 26 deaths with 412 people in Kolkata being detected Covid positive in the last 24 hours. The total case count in the state has increased to 28,453 and the total death toll to 906.

State government has enforced lockdown in more areas by adding three new containment zones in Kolkata and five other districts, including Coochbehar that earlier had no such zones Sixteen people died due to Corona in the city in a single day.

North 24-Parganas recorded 327 fresh cases and five deaths followed by South 24- Parganas with 149 cases and Howrah with 130 cases. The occupancy rate in Covid beds is 26.85 per cent with 7929 out of 10,840 beds in Covid designated government hospitals and 200 out of 1543 Covid beds in private hospitals are vacant.

The discharge rate was 63.11 per cent with a total of 17,959 patients recovering till now of which 611 were discharged from hospitals in a single day. There are 9588 active cases. Currently, 32,460 people are in home quarantine, 4805 in government quarantine centres and 8933 migrant workers, who have reached Bengal from other states, are in quarantine centres.

A total of 239 mildly symptomatic Covid patients are in the 106 safe homes. At present, 21 out of 23 districts have containment zones and new zones were included in North Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Bankura. In North Dinajpur containment zones were increased from 30 to 39, in Bankura from nine to 16, in Darjeeling from five to seven and in East Burdwan from 21 to 31.

Coochbehar has three containment zones and currently West Midnapore and Jhargram are the two districts with no containment zones.