Logo

Logo

# Books & Education

13 rank holders from Burdwan, Bankura, 1 commits suicide

A fifth boy, two 8th and seven 10th boys & girls shared the state merit list of Madhyamik from East Burdwan and Bankura this year.

SNS | Burdwan | May 3, 2024 7:27 am

13 rank holders from Burdwan, Bankura, 1 commits suicide

Representational Image

A fifth boy, two 8th and seven 10th boys & girls shared the state merit list of Madhyamik from East Burdwan and Bankura this year.

Boys and girls from Burdwan Municipal Boys and Vidyarthi Bhawan schools in Burdwan town together were accommodated mostly. Arghyadeep Basak of Paruldanga Nasratpur High School in Purbasthali scored 689 and ranked 5th.

A girl student Poulomi Ghosh of Durgadasi Chowdhurani Valika Vidyalaya however was found dead in her house at Panchghara village in Katwa. She had scored 575 marks in test examination but in Madhyamik her aggregate mark was 413, which frustrated her and she committed suicide. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Memari this afternoon said, “The unsuccessful candidates mustn’t lose heart and try further for better next time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Four dead as sudden storm ravages East Burdwan, Hooghly villages

A shepherd and two farmers were killed by lightning while roofs of houses were sent flying, a running car was flung from a bridge, electric poles and trees were uprooted by strong winds in a storm that struck two blocks in East Burdwan and one in adjacent Hooghly district on Sunday morning.

# Bengal

Deer antlers recovered

Disguised as customers, the forest officials recovered hefty deer antlers and arrested five traffickers from a village in East Burdwan today.