13 rank holders from Burdwan, Bankura, 1 commits suicide

A fifth boy, two 8th and seven 10th boys & girls shared the state merit list of Madhyamik from East Burdwan and Bankura this year.

Boys and girls from Burdwan Municipal Boys and Vidyarthi Bhawan schools in Burdwan town together were accommodated mostly. Arghyadeep Basak of Paruldanga Nasratpur High School in Purbasthali scored 689 and ranked 5th.

A girl student Poulomi Ghosh of Durgadasi Chowdhurani Valika Vidyalaya however was found dead in her house at Panchghara village in Katwa. She had scored 575 marks in test examination but in Madhyamik her aggregate mark was 413, which frustrated her and she committed suicide. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting in Memari this afternoon said, “The unsuccessful candidates mustn’t lose heart and try further for better next time.”

