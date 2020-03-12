The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education today declared a number of measures taken for smooth conduct of the higher secondary examination commencing on 12 March this year. Considering challenges which the HS council has to deal with to ensure that the exam passes off peaceably and fairly, about 13 exam venues have been declared as vulnerable in Murshidabad district, sources said.

“We want utmost fairness in the examination system. At the same time, we have to ensure that the students should get marks what they deserve. We have to address the problem of evaluation, so that the examinees can score well and become happy,” said Jakir Hossain, the minister of state for labour.

With an appeal to the examiners to evaluate the answer scripts liberally, the minister told The Statesman, “Even at the undergraduate and postgraduate level of study, I have urged the appropriate authority to ensure that the students do not suffer from the problem of undermarking.”

The higher secondary examination centres declared vulnerable in Murshidabad district include Imamnagar High School at Farakka, Bazarshaw High School under Beldanga- II block, Aurangabad High School and Aurangabad Girls’ High School at Suti, Swaruppur High School at Hariharpara, Raninagar High School at Raninagar area, Beldanga CRGS High School at Beldanga, Nimtita GD Institute (Suti-II block), Khenkul High School at Nabagram, Amtala Anandamoni Balika Vidyalay at Naoda, Sagarpara Balika Vidyalay at Jalangi, Chhabghati K.D.Vidyalay at Suti and Ankheriganj High School at Bhagwangola area.