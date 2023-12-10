1000th day: Kunal meets agitating job aspirants

The deserving candidates, who cleared the West Bengal State Level Selection Test (SLST) completed 1000 days of their agitation today. The candidates, protesting at the Gandhi statue in Esplanade area, demanded immediate appointment, denied to them till now.

A job aspirant, Rashmani Patra tonsured her head in full public view of the occasion of 1000 days and exhorted political parties to take up their cause by ensuring their legitimate jobs. “”I appeal to all to get over narrow political spheres and solve our problems.

Please get us our legitimate jobs,” she said. Trinamul Congress state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh visited the agitating candidates. He spoke to the to-be-teachers and announced that the state education minister Bratya Basu today has asked him to convey that he would meet a delegation of the protestors on Monday.

Mr Ghosh told news persons that he came to the site today merely on humanitarian grounds to speak to the agitators. He said if there are shortcomings and “mistake” on part of the government on the appointments, the government would definitely do the “amend” to address the woes. “I came here merely on humanitarian grounds after seeing on television that a woman aspirant took to tonsuring her head.

I’m not a government representative and have hardly any power to resolve the impasse but definitely assure that the ruling government would address the mistake if anything like this happened,” said Mr Ghosh. He also went on to add that the chief minister and the party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee were working to resolve the impasse.

“Abhishek himself had tried to untangle the knots. But it was too intricate to be solved in a hurry. I had a chat with the state education minister Bratya Basu, who has agreed to meet a delegation of the SLST aspirants on Monday at 3pm. Nobody wants them to be on the streets,” Mr Ghosh added. Earlier, a number of political personalities from the BJP, Congress and Left made a beeline today to express solidarity with the protestors.