Amid resurgent Covid cases in Arambagh subdivision, the Arambagh administration took prompt initative to set up 100-bed Covid-19ward at Arambagh super speciality hospital.

Arambagh SDO Nripen Singh said, last year a private nursing home-Blue view nursing home-served as a Covid hospital.

However due to soaring cases, the second floor of the Arambagh super speciality hospital has been transformed into a 100-bed Covid ward. Every bed is provided with oxygen, and ventilators are ready to meet the demand.

The list of government and private ambulances will be uploaded in the district website. Safe home is being made functional at Bikdas area at Goghat. The SDO added strict steps have been taken to ensure Covid protocols.

The toto and auto drivers have been advised to carry limited number of passengers and refuse those who are not wearing masks.