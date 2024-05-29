10 injured in fox attack at Islampur hospital

A fox attack created a stir at the Islampur Rural Hospital in Murshidabad. Ten people were injured after a wild animal attack. Last night, the animal suddenly appeared at the hospital premises, causing widespread panic.

Reports indicate that patients, their relatives and several others were injured by the animal attack. However, block health officer Abdur Rauf stated, “All those injured by the fox bite are stable. Arrangements have been made for their vaccinations.” According to local sources, a fox emerged from the nearby forest at night and began biting everyone in its way. Daughter-in-law of one patient, who was injured in the incident, Minara Khatun, said, “My father-in-law was admitted to the hospital’s diarrhoea ward. He was bitten by the fox when he went to fetch water from the tube well at night.” Mafikul Islam, a local resident, who was also bitten by the fox, said, “We were chatting near the hospital gate when the fox bit several of us.”

It is alleged that enraged residents beat the fox to death with sticks and stones and left its body near the block health officer’s quarters. The block health officer said, “Such a big incident happened at night, but no one informed me! And then they left the dead fox near my quarters.” The police arrived at the scene upon receiving the news. A few days ago, twelve people were injured by a fox attack in the Haringhata police station area of Kalyani. Some livestock were also injured. On that occasion too, the villagers caught and beat the fox to death. The repeated intrusion of foxes into human settlements and their subsequent death in the hands of the humans is worrying forest officials.

