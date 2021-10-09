Islampur TMC gram panchayat member shot dead

A group of unidentified persons shot dead a leader of the Trinamul Congress in Rinkua village under the Islampur Police station in North Dinajpur district this afternoon.

Ekramul Hoque, 35, was a member of the Agdimti Khunti gram panchayat in Islampur, it is learnt. Tension gripped the locality after the murder of a leader of the ruling party in broad daylight. “This afternoon, Ekramul Hoque was returning home in Bandiguachch village on a motorcycle. When he reached near Rinkua village, a group of persons, who had been waiting for him, opened fire at him. He died on the spot,” a local source said.

The President of the Islampur block TMC committee, Jakir Hossain, said that some criminals had been threatening Ekramul Hoque over the telephone for the past few days.

“We had informed the police of the threats. We suspect that it was those persons who finally killed him. We have demanded that the police arrest all the criminals involved in the crime soon,” Mr Hossain said. The Superintendent of Police of the Islampur Police district, Sachin Makkar, said,

“The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. We have started investigations into the incident.”