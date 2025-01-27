22-year old Arihant from Chhattisgarh renounces worldly life to embark on spiritual journey

At the young age of just 22, Arihant Parakh from Jagdalpur in southern Chhattisgarh renounced worldly life to embrace Jain monkhood on January 26.

Taking the name Bhaktivardhan Sagar Ji Maharaj, the young ascetic marked the beginning of his spiritual journey during a grand three-day Diksha Mahotsav at Kevalya Dham, Raipur.

Advertisement

Under the guidance of Upadhyay Shri Mahendra Sagar and Shri Manish Sagar, Arihant joined the ranks of Jain monks, leaving behind a life of comfort and privilege to pursue the path of detachment and self-realization.

Advertisement

The extraordinary event, which drew thousands of devotees from across the country, also saw two other aspirants, Darshan Golcha from Maharashtra and Jitendra Golcha from Rajasthan, taking their vows, adding to the spiritual fervour of the occasion.

The three-day Diksha Mahotsav began on January 24 with rituals such as the Shakrastav Abhishek at Rishabhdev Temple and culminated in a grand procession on January 25.

Arihant, along with the other two aspirants, participated in the festivities with regal splendor, riding in decorated carriages amidst vibrant processions.

On January 26, the Diksha ceremony saw Kevalya Dham overflowing with devotees, including many from Jagdalpur who came to witness their beloved Arihant take his vows.

The aspirants approached their spiritual mentors in royal attire to humbly request initiation. Once granted, they returned dressed in white ascetic robes, heads shaved, symbolizing their renunciation.

The momentous occasion concluded with the announcement of their new names: Darshan Golcha became Shri Yogvardhan Sagar Ji Maharaj, Jitendra Golcha was renamed Shri Dhairyavardhan Sagar Ji Maharaj, and Arihant Parakh was bestowed the title Shri Bhaktivardhan Sagar Ji Maharaj.

In his first address, Bhaktivardhan Sagar Ji Maharaj spoke of his journey toward monkhood and urged his followers to lead a life of discipline, compassion, and detachment. He also expressed gratitude to his family and the people of Jagdalpur, acknowledging their vital role in his spiritual path.

At just 22, Bhaktivardhan Sagar’s journey to monkhood reflects maturity and deep spiritual insight. He shared how his desire to renounce the world was gradually strengthened by observing the simplicity and inner peace of his mentors. His pilgrimages, especially to Palitana, played a pivotal role in shaping his path.

“I realized that true happiness lies in detachment,” he said. “In a world full of suffering, the only way to peace is through discipline and renunciation. My spiritual mentors showed me the path, and their serenity inspired me to take this step.”

The Diksha ceremony was celebrated as a historic moment for Arihant’s hometown, Jagdalpur. Arihant, now Bhaktivardhan Sagar Ji, received blessings from thousands who gathered to witness his transformation.

Reflecting on his community’s love, he said, “I am not just the son of my family but my entire hometown. I carry their blessings as I begin this journey.” The event also marked the conclusion of a 52-day Updhan Mahotsav, further adding to its spiritual significance.