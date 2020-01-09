OCCASIONAL NOTE

The annual Saugor Island Mela is approaching, and, having regard to last year’s experience, it is satisfactory to learn that the Bengal Government and the local authorities are taking every possible measure to guard against any outbreak of disease and to ensure the well-being of the pilgrims. Precautions are being taken both in Calcutta and at Saugor. The arrangements in Calcutta have been carefully planned. Garden Reach has been selected as a suitable place for embarkation, being clear of the town and near the Surinam Depot, which can be turned to useful account for the comfort of the pilgrims. The Garden Reach municipality has given all the assistance in its power in the preparations. With the sanction on the Port Commissioners, the site of the entrance for the new docks has been commandeered and a series of temporary jetties will be apportioned between the steamer companies. There will be special arrangements for zenana ladies. A hospital will be managed by the Bengali Division of the St. John Ambulance Brigade. Water supply and sanitation have received careful attention. All the authorities concerned have co-operated zealously, and the medical arrangements under the direction of the Port Health Officer are being most carefully and energetically organised. At Saugor the arrangements are in the hands of the District Board of the Twenty-four Parganas in conjunction with the Bengal Sanitary Commissioner, and there also every practicable preparation is being made for the benefit of the pilgrims.

BIG JUTE FIRE

One of the most disastrous jute fires for many years broke out at the Hunuman Jute Press, Banda Ghat, at noon on Thursday, and resulted in the destruction of about 30,000 pucca bales of jute and hemp and about 7,000 loose bales of jute and the total wreck of ten large pucca godowns. The damage up to a late hour last night was estimated at about eight lakhs of rupees. The press in question, as well as the stock, is owned by Babu Suraj Mull Nagar Mull and is situated at Banda Ghat, near the western bank of the Hooghly. During the past week the Press house has remained idle owing to a portion of the machinery breaking down, but work in the godowns, of which there are fifteen in all, has been going on every day. It was not till nearly 9 P.M. that the flames were got under control.

ALLEGED FABRICATION OF EVIDENCE

ALLAHABAD, JAN 8 A

the Allahabad High Court, Sir George Knox had before him a transfer application in the case in which Mr. Zahur Ali, barrister-at-law of Saharanpur, was fined Rs 35, in default two weeks’ imprisonment, for abusing Mr. and Mrs. McCurley, his neighbours, with a view to provoke them to commit a breach of the peace. The barrister pleaded an alibi, stating that he was at the Dak Bungalow at Chakrata on the date of the offence. The magistrate rejected the defence case, remarking, it is clear that there has been a considerable amount of fabrication of evidence and forgery in the Dak Bungalow book produced in this case. I might have refrained from taking further steps in this matter had an illiterate person been concerned. His lordship granted a week’s adjournment for further hearing.

THE CONGRESS AND THE REFORMS

MADRAS, JAN 8

Speaking at an At Home given by members of the Madras Liberal League, the Hon. Mr. Srinivasa Sastri said that he ventured to think that the Indian National Congress held at Amritsar had given a wrong lead with regard to the Reforms, and he hoped that the lead would not be taken. People would find that in proportion as they departed from the lines laid down by the National Congress in that proportion they would be serving the country. He took no pride in making that statement, but he was bound to say that it was his emphatic conviction. He ventured to think that the future of India would be guaranteed if they resolved not to be shackled by the opinions of the Congress, which once had an enormous moral purity, but which had now grievously forfeited the same.

GIRL GUIDES ASSOCIATION

An interesting exhibition by the Girl Guides Association was held on Thursday afternoon at the Town Hall, showing the many-sided activities of the Girl Guides. The features included musical drill, first aid, sick nursing, cooking, laundry work, child nursing, oil painting, water colouring, and fancy work, and all of them did great credit to Chief Commissioner Mrs. Bear and the ladies who have devoted so much of their time and labour to making the Girl Guides’ movement the success it is. The Exhibition will be open again today (Friday) and Her Excellency Lady Chelmsford has expressed her intention of paying it a visit in the forenoon.