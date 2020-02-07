OCCASIONAL NOTE

It is to be hoped that the prospects of the new Hindu-Musulman entente will not be prejudiced by the somewhat serious difference of opinion which has arisen on the subject of Bolshevism between the Sheikh-ul-Islam in Constantinople and the Grand Mufti in Cairo, on the one hand, and Mr. B.C. Pal, in Calcutta, on the other. What Mr. Pal thinks of Bolshevism and the Bolsheviks we all know – at all events, it is no fault of Mr. Pal if we do not. He told us his view in the course of an address delivered in College Square only a few weeks ago from which it would appear that he regards it with the benevolent neutrality displayed by the curate towards the egg. Very different is the view taken by the Musulman authorities referred to. They denounce Bolshevism as “contrary both to the law of Islam and to the order, peace and progress of the Mahomedan peoples.” This is fairly comprehensive, and unless Mr. Pal is prepared to correct the two leading Musulman dignitaries in their estimate of Bolshevism in relation to Islam, he is confronted with the no less difficult alternative of proving that what is bad for the Mahomedans is not necessarily bad for the Hindus. In the meantime the manly and outspoken stand which has been taken by the Sheikh-ul-Islam and the Grand Mufti might well be imitated by religious leaders of every creed and country.

BRITISH INDUSTRIES FAIR

DELHI, FEB 6

In connection with the British Industries Fair which is being held in London in February and March of this year, it is interesting to notice that the Indian Munitions Board has organised an exhibit of the products of Indian village industries. This fair, which is under the auspices of the Board of Trade, is to be held in the Crystal Palace, London, during this month and next. It is primarily a buyers’ exhibition confined to members of the trades, that is it seems to offer a good opportunity of bringing Indian arts and crafts to the notice of British merchants. Special arrangements have been made with the Board of Trade to admit an Indian village industries exhibit. The Indian Trade Commission has kindly consented to supervise arrangements in London.

RANGOON POSTMEN S GRIEVANCES

The overseers and postmen, Rangoon General Post Office, have submitted a memorial through the Postmaster-General, Burma, to the Director-General, Posts and Telegraphs, India, in which they ask him to sanction a substantial revision in the scales of pay, by raising the maximum pay of overseers and postmen to Rs 50 and Rs 40, respectively, the minimum being Rs 25; to grant overtime allowance for extra hours of attendance they have to put in on arrival of the English and other seaborne mails; to issue necessary orders so that they may be given a trial in the last grade of the clerical cadre without the prescribed department test and to issue orders so that they can get half pay as leave allowance while they are on medical leave and on furlough.

DACCA DRAINAGE

The new sewerage and drainage scheme for Dacca, to which Mr. B. Williams, Sanitary Engineer to the Government of Bengal, made a reference in the course of a lecture at the Social Service Exhibition last year has been taken in hand. The total cost of the drainage scheme has been estimated at Rs 25 lakhs. But for the present the Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 10,08,000. A special sub-division has been established under the assistant engineer, Sanitary Board and the work within the island portion of the town has been started. It would be interesting to point out that the Dacca drainage scheme differs slightly from the Calcutta drainage system. For the present the Dacca University area and the civil station will be excluded from the work, as well as the extreme western portion of the town.

FLOWER SHOW AT KANCHRAPARA

The second annual flower show was held at Kanchrapara a few days ago and was, if anything, a greater success than the one held last year. Mr. Lancaster of the Agri-Horticultural Society was judge and said that many of the exhibits were better than any he had seen in Calcutta. The Agri-Horticultural Society presented a bronze medal and Messrs. Sutton and Sons a silver medal. Many of the residents have only recently moved into new houses and next year it is hoped there will be a larger number of exhibits. Mrs. Wadley kindly gave away the prizes after a short speech by Mr. Spalding. The Harnet Challenge Cup for highest number of wins went to Mr. D. Jones, Sergt. Smith and Mr. Ramsden winning the Society’s and Sutton medals respective