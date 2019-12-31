OCCASIONAL NOTE

Like the late Sir George Birdwood, Dr. George Smith, who has just passed away at the age of eighty six, had been for many years almost an Anglo-Indian institution. Born at Leith and educated at the Royal High School and University of Edinburgh, he came out to Calcutta three years before the Mutiny as Principal of Doveton College, and speedily “found himself” as a journalist, a literary man and a historian to whom India owes some of the best books that have been written about her. A complete list of those books would require a whole paragraph to themselves, but among them may be mentioned the Short History of Indian Missions, Bishop Heber, Henry Martyn, Saint and Scholar, Twelve Indian Statesmen, Life of William Carey, and Life of Dr. Alexander Duff. Dr. Smith was for a number of years editor of The Friend of India as well as of the Calcutta Review, and he contributed many articles to the Encyclopaedia Britannica besides writing extensively for the daily press. He retired from India more than forty years ago, and became Foreign Secretary of the Free Church of Scotland, a position which he held until 1910. He leaves five sons and five daughters, two of the former having achieved distinction in the widely different spheres of the Church and the Army, the elder, the Very Rev. Sir George Adam Smith, born in Calcutta, being Principal of the University of Aberdeen.

THE ANGLO-INDIAN ASSOCIATION

ALLAHABAD, DEC 30

The annual conference of the Anglo-Indian and Domiciled European Association commenced here today. Mr. J.H. Abbott presided and among the delegates who attended from various parts of India were Colonel Gidney (Bombay), the Rev. G.C. Rogers (Jubbulpore), Mr. Moreno (Calcutta), Mr. Dohorty (Bangalore), and Mr. Rozario (Lucknow). Mr. Abbott, in his opening address, said that absolute provincial autonomy as far as the working of the branch associations went had proved a failure, and they were threatened with communal disruption and financial disaster. He urged the necessity of a travelling secretary, and in conclusion said they should continue to support the Government and to persevere in the spirit of mutual forbearance towards all sections of the people in India. It was resolved to send a message to the King through the Viceroy expressing gratitude for His Majesty’s gracious message.

NON-BRAHMINS AND THE REFORMS

The third session of the South Indian Non-Brahmin Confederation commenced the sittings today at the Justice Office, Dewan Bahadur A. Subrayalu Readdiar presiding. The Hon. Dewan Bahadur Theagaroya Chetty welcomed the delegates and paid a tribute to the leadership of the late Dr. T.M. Nair. He deplored the lack of education among the masses and urged that primary education be adopted to answer the needs of agriculturists, and exhorted well-to-do non-Brahmins to provide higher education for their boys. He laid emphasis on the need for communal electorates and industrial development, and concluded with an expression of joy at the conclusion of the war and of gratitude to British statesmen, who had given a patient hearing to non-Brahmin claims and secured their rights under the Reform Act.

THE ARMY IN INDIA COMMITTEE

The Army in India Committee, consisting of Sir Michael O’Dwyer, as president, Lieutenant-General Sir H.V. Cox, Sir G. Fall and Major-General Sir W. Gillman, arrived at Delhi on Saturday and have commenced their inquiry. They have been joined by Lieutenant-General Sir H. Hudson, who was unable to take part in their deliberations at Home. Sir Krishna Gupta and Major Sir Umar Haiyat Khan will shortly join the committee. The proceedings of the committee will be private. It is understood that they will hold informal discussions with the military authorities and others, but will not take formal evidence. They hope to complete the Indian portion of their inquiry by the middle of March, when they will proceed to England, where the final proposals will be formulated under the presidency of Lord Esher.

A MIRACULOUS ESCAPE

Last evening about 8 P.M., while a ticca gharry was going over the level crossing at Hardinge Road, the E.I.R. Dicha branch passenger train ran into it. Both horses were killed outright but the driver, who had a miraculous escape, after being carried by the engine for 40 yards, was deposited on the side of the track with no very serious injuries. The gharry itself was flung to one side against a lamp post, but was undamaged, and its only occupant was quite unhurt. Two ladies passing by immediately after the occurrence picked up the injured driver and took him to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.