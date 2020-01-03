OCCASIONAL NOTE

The Sinn Feiners are apparently somewhat inclined to resemble the Bourbons in their inability to learn from the teachings of history. The latest aspect of their activities points to an extension of the campaign of murder and outrage to England vid Liverpool, and indicates that they are either oblivious of or indifferent to the fate of the Feinian movement in the eighties of last century. The Feinians were just as enterprising as the Sinn Feiners, and had in point of fact more outrages to their credit, so that, from the twisted view-point of the so-called Irish patriots, their record was an exceedingly good one, so long as they confined their activities to Ireland. In an evil hour, however, they crossed the Irish Sea and endeavoured to woo the affections of the “predominant partner” by means of their attractive propaganda of bomb and dagger. The result was worse than disappointing – it was disconcerting, if not ruinous, to the Irish cause. For the slowmoving British public, which had viewed these things with a certain measure of philosophy while they were confined to their native territory, so to say, became disturbed to find them knocking at its own doors. The result was that Feinianism came to an end almost as sudden and violent as its life had been. By aspiring to dominate England as it has succeeded in dominating Ireland, therefore, Sinn Fein is running very considerable risks.

THE ATTACK ON VICEROY

BOMBAY, JAN 2

The special correspondent of the Times of India at Amritsar telegraphs that he interviewed Mrs. Besant, who expressed the opinion that the attack on the Viceroy by eleven speakers in the Congress was marked by a bitterness and exaggeration which deprived it of all dignity. “Last April when rumours of outrages in the Punjab came out,” said Mrs. Besant, “I urged that we should have a commission of enquiry and that if the rumours proved true the Viceroy should be impeached. The Hunter Committee has proved that the rumours fell terribly short of the truth, but until the report fixes responsibility on the Viceroy he should not be recalled. When the decision is taken that he should be impeached he should be called upon by the Government of Britain to resign and then be placed on trial.

MOULDERS STRIKE

The Boilermakers, Shipwrights, and Blacksmiths’ Societies have telegraphed to the Premier requesting immediate action to end the moulders’ strike, which the Unions declare has paralysed the industry. The newspapers reinforce the appeal, emphasising the industrial dislocation, also pointing out that no fewer than a hundred thousand workers have been thrown idle by a dispute in which they are not concerned. Negotiations last week broke down on the employers stipulating the return to work of certain moulders at West Bromwich who struck as a result of a local dispute, involving rivalry between the skilled and unskilled workers’ unions.

THE DELTA CLUB

The new club for Europeans, called the Delta Club and installed in the old Police quarters in Kyd Street was formally opened on New Year’s morning by Mr. J.H. Wiggett. The club has rooms for residents more of which will be available later on, for the building is to be extended; also billiard, card and dining rooms, two tennis courts, and, in fact all the usual features of a first-class club. The Delta Club is incorporated with other clubs all over India. At the opening ceremony a large number of well known Calcutta men were present, and also some ladies. Mr. Wiggett, in formally declaring the club open, pointed out the need for such an institution, and appealed to those present to do all they could to make it the success it deserved to be.

RESTRICTION OF RENTS IN RANGOON

RANGOON, JAN 2

At the Legislative Council meeting held today the reports of the Committee on the Burma Town Act Amendment Bill and the Rangoon Development Trust Bill were presented. The Burma Excise Act Amendment Bill was passed and the Rangoon Municipal Bill and the Rangoon Restriction of Rents Bill were introduced and referred to a select committee whose report is to be presented at the meeting of the Council on the 29th of January. In introducing the Restriction of Rents Bill, Mr. Lewisohn, Revenue Secretary, recapitulated the events of the past year with regard to high rents and the action of the Municipal Committee. Legislation, he said, was necessary and urgent. The alleged justification of the landlords’ action was really somewhat thin. The tendency of modern legislation was to regard the rights of property owners as having been more than sufficiently secured.