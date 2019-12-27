PATNA UNIVERSITY

A resolution of the Government of Bihar and Orissa on the Patna University Scheme says it is understood that the Senate of the Patna University are likely to appoint a committee to consider the recommendations of the Calcutta University Commission in detail, and it will not be possible to arrive at a decision on many points, until full opportunity has been given for discussion and consideration. There are, however, three important matters arising directly out of the commission’s report in regard to which it is urgently necessary that a decision should be arrived at, because, until they are settled, it is impossible to proceed with the construction of the buildings for the residential university. The commission recommended that the Intermediate classes should be excluded from all degree colleges; that the honours course for the bachelor’s degree in Bengal should at once be extended to three years.

LAWN TENNIS AT DHANBAD

A lawn tennis tournament for the District Challenge Cup was held at Dhanbad for the first time, and some very fine tennis was witnessed. There were 18 entries, mostly from the coal district. Howrah sent in one couple, Asansole one, and Allahabad one, but the local players proved superior. The semi-finals proved the best games in the tournament the hitherto unbeaten local champions Q. Alexander and M. Newson being badly beaten by their opponents, S. Beard and J.A. Chisholm, in 3 straight sets. The final was a hard game between W.C. Browne and N. Boilean versus Beard and Chisholm, who had to draw on the first occasion for failing light, but on the replay Beard and Chisholm took the match with a little careful play.

INDIAN CIVIL SERVICE

In the House of Commons, replying to Colonel Yate, Mr. Montagu stated that the Resolution issued in India, prohibiting retirement from the Indian Civil Services without special permission, arose solely from the examination of the position of Government servants in India, with reference to their right to resign, which the Government of India, like the Colonial Office were led to undertake early in 1917. The Indian Civil Service had always been under an obligation of the kind in question. He knew no authority for the suggestion that it was a generally expressed desire, on the part of the members of the Indian Services, to retire.