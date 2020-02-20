OCCASIONAL NOTE

A very interesting little pamphlet contains the rules of the Calcutta Corporation Co-operative Institute, Ltd., an organisation which deserves a welcome as representing an effort at self-help among the employees of the Corporation. The objects of the Institute, briefly summarised, are to promote co-operation and encourage fellow-feeling, provident habits and thrift, and to carry on productive and distributive co-operation, land development or building, banking, insurance, and any other forms of co-operative enterprise. The statement of objects seems to have been made intentionally as wide as possible, and it includes many things which must be matters of a dim and distant future; but the establishment of a co-operative distributive store should be well within the capacity of the Institute, and if this can be efficiently and successfully managed it will no doubt be of great benefit and may pave the way for other enterprises later. It is to be hoped that the Institute will be a success, and that the Corporation’s employees will thus set a good example – more particularly in distributive co-operation, which is the branch of most immediate interest to them. The expert advice which the Bengal Government have at command will no doubt be available.

THE SHOLAPUR STRIKE RIOT

The millhands’ strike in Sholapur, the men demanding twenty and forty per cent increases in the wages for fixed pay. In view of the large grain concessions the millhands enjoy the millowners offered the men 15 and 30 per cent increased and notified that if they did not return to work the mills would be closed. The strikers, when the mills were opened, the three or four thousand men attended. The main body of men refused to resume work. The men were persuaded by the police to go back. In the evening a large body of men was seen rushing towards the Sholapur mills armed with lathies and the Collector failed to persuade them to disperse. The party were isolated from the main police party and were pelted stones. The order to fire was given and six were killed and three wounded.

COATS THREAD PROFITS

The Profiteering Act sub-committee inquiring into the alleged sewing cotton combine report after exhaustive inquiries that the manufacture of sewing cotton is a virtual monopoly of Messrs. Coats, who have taken advantage of their monopoly to restrict trade, making it extremely difficult for competing firms to obtain a footing. They report that, in view of the fact that Messrs. Coats last September estimated that their total manufacturing and selling costs amounted to 3.83 d. per reel, the advancement of the retail selling price to 7 and one fourth d. was hardly justifiable. The sub-committee are, however, of opinion that when Messrs. Coats present supplies of raw and manufactured cotton are exhausted the price of sewing cotton must rise unless the price of cotton falls.

THE BRITISH GUIANA DEPUTATION

Dr. Nunan has sent the following telegram by radio from S.S. Loyalty to the Associated Press of India on behalf of the British Guiana deputation:- I beg to tender His Excellency my grateful thanks for his personal courtesy, kindness, and hospitality, also to acknowledge the courtesies of yourself and to other Indian officials in this difficult and unexpectedly controversial matter, which is now fortunately transferred by the unanimous finding of the Council’s Committee to the sphere of a purely economic enquiry as to the practical applicability of our scheme in Guiana for India. The results are certain to benefit India, Great Britain and western colonies of the Empire.

KHALIFAT CONFERENCE

BOMBAY, FEB 19

At the concluding sitting of the Khalifat Conference, Moulana Abdul Calam Azad moved a resolution urging Ulemas and spiritual heads of India to take solemn pledges in according with the traditions of Islam of loyal support and assistance to holy places of Islam and Jaziratul Arab. Moulana Shah Suleman Jaziratul Suleman Phulewari seconded the resolution, which was passed. Khan Bahadur Mohammed Abdul Kadar announced that he would contribute Rs 11 lakhs to the Khalifat fund, thus bringing the promised total amount to Rs 25 lakhs. A resolution was passed urging the Bombay Government to appoint an independent committee to enquire into alleged complicity of certain Sind officials in anti-Khalifat activities in Sind. The conference terminated with the usual vote of thanks to the president and organisers.