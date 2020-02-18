OCCASIONAL NOTE

It was, of course, to be expected that the protagonists of Delhi would sooner or later be driven to make use of the argument that, because an enormous wastage of money has already been incurred in connection with the new capital, it is in the interests of economy to go on throwing good money after bad. The time has now arrived, and it is incidentally amusing to note that, even the apologists for “New Delhi” have given up praising it. “We do not think that Delhi as a capital is intrinsically valuable,” says the Lahore paper cruelly, “but in these times when expenditure has to be scrutinised with the utmost care, we think any idea of further change is utterly futile.” It is something to have got the enthusiasts of Northern India at last on to the comparatively sober ground of financial considerations. Nine years ago, when the change was brought about, they would have scouted any such sordid argument. “Delhi is a name to conjure with” was their rallying cry in those far off days. Now, however, they do not think it “intrinsically valuable.” Their education seems to have at least begun, and ten years hence, when “New Delhi” will in all probability be very much where it is now, so far as building is concerned, we may have still further progress to report in the economic education of the intellectuals of Lahore.

TAILORS STRIKE IN BOMBAY

BOMBAY, FEB 17

Since this morning the tailors employed in different European firms in Bombay, as well as those employed in shops at the Crawford Market and elsewhere, have been out on strike. It is stated that they number about five thousand and comprise all classes. A strike of this kind has never taken place in Bombay before. The strikers held a meeting this afternoon on the Oval, and a cutter belonging to a European firm, was chosen as president. He told the audience that unless they got an allowance they should not resume work. He then stated their demands, namely, a fifty per cent allowance in the case of European tailoring firms and forty per cent in that of Indian firms. The meeting agreed to the suggestions of the president of the meeting and dispersed quietly.

TRADE IN PASSPORTS

KARACHI, FEB 17

Five Pathans were sentenced by the Addition City Magistrate of Karachi, under the Defence of India (Passport) Rules, for making false statements and attempting to obtain passports from the Karachi Passport Bureau by impersonating employees of the Anglo-Persian Oil Co., Abadan. According to the statement they made when detected in the fraud, they had purchased on the frontier certificates granted by the company to five of their servants, and these documents had been endorsed by the British Consul at Abadan for the return journey. One of the accused produced a number of other certificates which he had got possession of for the purpose of sale. It behoves persons issuing these certificates to see that they are not used for a fraudulent purpose.

DARING ATTEMPTED THEFT

On Thursday evening, when the Burma mail arrived alongside Outram Ghat, the packages of passengers as usual were carried off and left on the footpath of Strand Road, until vehicles could be had to remove them. Suddenly a young Indian was seen to pick up a despatch box and run with it in the direction of the Eden Gardens. Sergeant Anker, who was on duty at the ghat, on receiving information, gave chase, overtook the culprit, and recovered the box from him. The box is said to belong to Mr. Biswas, headmaster of the Burdwan Municipal School, who had already left for his home. Information was subsequently sent to him. The box, which is still locked, is believed to contain a large sum of money.

IN AID OF POOR, BLIND AND CRIPPLED

KARACHI, FEB 17

Steps are being taken to form in Karachi a Peoples’ Welfare Association, with the object of establishing a school for the blind and crippled, an industrial home for the blind and crippled, an industrial home for orphans and widows, a hostel and home for orphans, a home for incapables, a Seva Sadan to educate women in various ways, and an industrial workshop for beggars. The Karachi municipality have been approached in regard to the sale to the proposed association at cost price (Rs 42,000) of an old, disused factory, and the grant of 25,000 yards of surrounding land at a nominal price.