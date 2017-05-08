Vladimir Putin surprises former boss, celebrates his 90th birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday paid a surprise visit at the home of his former boss at the KGB Lazar Matveyev to mark his 90th birthday, a media report said.



The Russian President, who began his career in the feared Soviet Union secret police, joined former colleagues at the home of Matveyev who headed the KGB residency in Dresden, in East Germany, where junior spies on his team included Putin, Dailymail reported.



Putin joined the KGB in 1975 and served in Dresden from 1985 to 1990.



Photographs released by the Kremlin show guests enjoying slices of cake over a surprise birthday breakfast.



Matveyev was presented with a wrist watch with the presidential coat of arms, as well as an archived copy of Pravda published on the day he was born in 1927.