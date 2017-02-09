Philippine postmen to play cupid this Valentine's

Postmen in the Philippines will play cupid this Valentine's Day through a 'Love Express' campaign that will accept flowers and chocolates for personal delivery.

The Philippine Postal Corp Philpost will revive the so-called "singing kartero", wherein people can pay 2,000 pesos ($40) to deliver a bouquet of roses, a greeting card and serenading the recipient with their favourite theme songs, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is issuing a limited edition of Valentine's Day personalised stamps that people can use to send their presents.

"With the popularity of taking selfies, one can now have their selfies printed on stamps for 17 pesos (#0.34) each," Philpost said.

A team of letter carriers called the Express Elite Force will deliver these gift items via Domestic Express Mail Service on Valentine's Day to clients within Metro Manila and nearby areas.