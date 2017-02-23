Arab states present new list of Qatar-linked terrorists

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt on Tuesday presented a new list of nine organisations and nine individuals which they claim are backed by Qatar and allegedly involved in "terrorist activities".

In a joint statement, the Arab states said that the list is framed "within their firm and solid commitment to fighting terrorism, cutting off sources of funding, prosecuting those who are involved in it and combating extremist ideologies and hate speech incubators", reports Efe news.

The publication of these names came in response to the speech of Qatari emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on July 21, in which he showed Qatar's disposition which included two conditions: non-interference and no acceptance of orders dictated from outside.

The announcement by the four states comes after the end of a trip by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Riyadh, Kuwait and Doha to try to mediate the crisis, which broke out on June 5, when the four countries cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and established a maritime, land and air blockade after accusing it of "financing and supporting terrorism".

"The terrorist activities of the aforementioned entities and individuals have direct and indirect ties with the Qatari authorities," the statement said, urging Doha to take "urgent steps and legal actions to persecute terrorist and extremist individuals and entities and especially those on the list".

In addition, the text warned that the four nations will continue with the current measures and "possible future measures that might be taken", which they did not specify, unless Doha is "committed to fulfilling all the just demands, which enable the fight against terrorism and maintain security and stability in the region".

The list includes three Qatari and one Emirati who allegedly raise money to support the al-Nusra Front, an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, as well as "other terrorist militias in Syria", according to the Arab quartet.

Likewise, the group maintained that three Yemenis and three entities of this nationality also support Al Qaeda and receive help from charities in Qatar.

The list also includes two Libyan citizens and six Libyan organisations, including armed groups and media outlets, which they call "terrorist groups" and allegedly received "substantial financial support from the Qatari authorities".