12,000 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants to leave Saudi Arabia

Around 12,000 Bangladeshis are set to return from Saudi Arabia before June 30, after Riyadh set a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the kingdom, a media report said.



The Bangladeshi nationals have received clearance from the Saudi government to leave the kingdom before Jun 30, bdnews24 said.



Those meeting the June 30 deadline will be spared under 'General Pardon' and can travel to Saudi Arabia legally again in the future.



But those failing to honour the deadline will face jail terms and fine, the daily said.



The Saudi government made the announcement on March 20.



Until Tuesday, 7,309 Bangladeshis collected the Out Pass (clearance letter) in Riyadh and 4,855 others in Jeddah, according to the Bangladesh embassy.



The Saudi authorities have formed a task force to filter out immigrants staying in the Gulf kingdom with an expired visa. Some new jails have also been set up.



The Saudi government expects at least one million illegal immigrants to leave the country during the 90-day drive.