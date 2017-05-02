Ryan Seacrest tapped as Kelly Ripa's permanent co-host

Ryan Seacrest is the new permanent co-host of Kelly Ripa on her daily morning show.

The show is now renamed as Live with Kelly and Ryan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game. I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at 'Live' to have him join the family.

“Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers,” Ripa said in a statement.

Seacrest has joined nearly a year after Ripa's former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the Disney-distributed show for an anchor slot on ABC's Good Morning America.

“Not only is Kelly Ripa one of the most talented live hosts in broadcast TV; she's also become a very dear friend to me over the years. It's consistently been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Kelly with all her incredible talents, charm and humour.

“...I'm excited to join daytime's top entertainment talk show, and most important, I couldn't think of anyone I'd rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa she's a dream broadcast partner, and I can't wait to start,” Seacrest said.